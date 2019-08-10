Zacks: Analysts Expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $486.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will post sales of $486.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $479.90 million and the highest is $497.80 million. Argo Group posted sales of $484.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.43 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.12 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

In related news, insider Kevin James Rehnberg sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $457,897.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Nealon sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $88,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,222,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,971,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth $581,000.

Shares of ARGO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.88. 188,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,039. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $78.57.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

