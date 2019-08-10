Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Industrial Technologies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIT stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,554. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

