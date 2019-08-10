Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Announce -$1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings. Catalyst Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($4.83) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,701 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,424. The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.10.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

