Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Calix reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calix.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 16,352 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $97,457.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 33,500 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $221,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 258,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,986.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 99,343 shares of company stock valued at $630,261 over the last three months. 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Calix by 966.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,900. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $326.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.71.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

