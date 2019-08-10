Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,826,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 99.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 102,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. 44,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $673.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

