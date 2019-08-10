Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to Post $0.41 EPS

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,826,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 99.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 102,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. 44,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $673.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.