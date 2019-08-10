YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for YRC Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. YRC Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover YRC Worldwide.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. YRC Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

YRCW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. YRC Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1,137.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 86.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YRCW traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.65. 2,990,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 4.41. YRC Worldwide has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

