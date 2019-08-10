YPF (NYSE:YPF) Shares Up 6.7%

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.68, 2,262,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,721,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.07). YPF had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YPF SA will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from YPF’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. YPF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,663,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,247 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of YPF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,648,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $121,166,000 after purchasing an additional 544,643 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,860,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of YPF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,727,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,605,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

