Yocoin Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Yocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, OOOBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Yocoin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yocoin has a market cap of $263,001.00 and approximately $1,047.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00735262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000856 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Yocoin Coin Profile

Yocoin (YOC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org . Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yocoin Coin Trading

Yocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

