Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $46.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YELP. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price target on Yelp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday. Aegis upgraded Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yelp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $36.77. 9,072,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.75. Yelp has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $246.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.