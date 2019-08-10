Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $246.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Yelp updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of YELP stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.77. 9,072,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,787. Yelp has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Yelp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

