Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 2.5% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $184,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,551.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,707. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $76.82. 759,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,605. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

