XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2,140.00. XP Power shares last traded at $2,074.40, with a volume of 11,073 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,000 ($39.20)) on shares of XP Power in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,122.67. The company has a market cap of $417.56 million and a PE ratio of 14.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

