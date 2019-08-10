XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of XOMA opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $147.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.10. XOMA has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 72.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. Equities analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 27,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $408,367.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,524.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of XOMA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of XOMA by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

