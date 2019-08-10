Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Nomura’s target price suggests a potential downside of 43.97% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “‘18087 (SSTR2xCD3) 2H19 to 1H20, 0 Est ASCO as Expected. SSTR2 is a validated target in NET and GIST, but these are solid tumors and suffer from tumor microenvironment effects and potential on-target toxicities. ‘18087 (SSTR2xCD3) is now the only bispecific in XNCR’s platform that we currently value. NVS to Our View. Recall, the clinical hold lifted in April; dosing to resume in coming weeks, but “tunable potency” still in question. Last update on clinicaltrials.gov was May 2 and included a Aug 2019 study completion date – we anticipate with appropriate study completion, NVS will return rights. More p 3. Checks – XNCRs’s Bispec C max -Dependent with Redesign.””

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Xencor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 299,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.67. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Xencor had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million. Analysts forecast that Xencor will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 12,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $377,586.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

