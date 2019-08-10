XDNA Price Hits $0.0103 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. XDNA has a market cap of $42,746.00 and approximately $235.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, XDNA has traded up 92.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.00866785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00028543 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00234767 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003736 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002765 BTC.

About XDNA

XDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 4,571,003 coins and its circulating supply is 4,140,449 coins. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io.

XDNA Coin Trading

XDNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

