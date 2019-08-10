WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$88.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of WSP Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of WSP Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$81.69.

Shares of WSP stock traded up C$0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching C$74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.43. WSP Global has a one year low of C$56.09 and a one year high of C$75.66.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.0500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

