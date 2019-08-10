WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

WIR.U traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.86. The company had a trading volume of 54,454 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.41 million and a P/E ratio of 15.03. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of C$12.10 and a 12 month high of C$14.35.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

