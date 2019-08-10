Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,153.75 ($15.08).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on WPP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of WPP stock traded up GBX 66 ($0.86) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 981 ($12.82). 8,244,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 959.97. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Cindy Rose purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 951 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £76,080 ($99,412.00).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

