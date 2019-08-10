WPP (NYSE:WPP) Trading Up 5.2%

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.86 and last traded at $59.20, approximately 282,042 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 182,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Barclays raised shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Saturday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 55.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 78.4% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 11.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

