WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price target on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut WP Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised WP Carey from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.45.

WP Carey stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 493,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,698. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.48. WP Carey has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.