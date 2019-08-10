Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.17–0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $72-72.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.21 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.31–0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WK. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

WK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 301,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,431. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. Workiva has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.73.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.96 million. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $1,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 355,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,487,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matthew M. Rizai sold 66,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,529,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,780,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,585 shares of company stock valued at $9,832,355 over the last 90 days. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

