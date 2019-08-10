Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Cut by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Workday were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Workday by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,716,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,680,974,000 after buying an additional 552,280 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 31,200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,011,000 after buying an additional 518,869 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,187,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,230,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Workday by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after buying an additional 249,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.52. 977,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $226.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.42.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $825.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.14, for a total transaction of $57,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $61,727.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 757,346 shares of company stock valued at $154,821,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.32.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

