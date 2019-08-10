Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.28-2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY19 guidance to ~$2.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.19 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 783,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.