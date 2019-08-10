Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings. Wipro reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wipro.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 billion. Wipro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIT. ValuEngine cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nomura cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

Shares of WIT stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 916,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,115. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. Wipro has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.