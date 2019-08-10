Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.56. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,800.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,933.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $839,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 360.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

