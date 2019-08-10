Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. GMP Securities lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. 3,429,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of -0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 50.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 255,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,456,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

