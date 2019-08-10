Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 64.8% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 190.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $112,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.4% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $598,233.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,984.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,695 shares of company stock worth $3,601,503. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,737,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

