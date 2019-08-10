Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Arconic by 31.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Arconic by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Arconic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Arconic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 44,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Arconic stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. 1,841,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,452. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 30,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $735,072.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,444.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

