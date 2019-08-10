Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,309 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 91,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 66,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 212,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at $168,167.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.43. 13,985,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,853,035. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.83%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $61.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.