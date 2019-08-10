Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,480,000 after purchasing an additional 167,205 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,975,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,291,000 after purchasing an additional 816,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,407,000 after purchasing an additional 77,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,659,000 after purchasing an additional 166,909 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,890,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,688,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.25. The stock had a trading volume of 863,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.65. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,226,907.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

