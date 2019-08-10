Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 117.3% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 36,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,989,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $689,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 98,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ESLT. ValuEngine lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $166.50.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.34%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

