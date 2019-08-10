Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 135,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. LGI Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.56.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $461.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $709,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,611,133.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $186,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,197.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

