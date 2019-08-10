Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,432 Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 270,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 52,459 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 207,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.36. 81,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,105. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.98.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

