Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 40,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 112,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 81,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $55,497.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HST traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.64. 11,820,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

