Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading Up 16.5%

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) was up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $3.95, approximately 288,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 855% from the average daily volume of 30,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Westwater Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Westwater Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Westwater Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.