Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital raised Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of WPRT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $433.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,079,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,725 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 20.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,849,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 989,800 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

