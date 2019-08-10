Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,784 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of Western Digital worth $15,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20. Western Digital Corp has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $65.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Western Digital to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.