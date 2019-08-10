Wedbush Comments on LendingClub Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LendingClub in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LC. Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on LendingClub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of LC opened at $15.24 on Thursday. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 350,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $1,160,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $28,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,333 shares of company stock worth $3,129,362 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

