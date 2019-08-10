Wedbush Comments on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

BLDR stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.03. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,542,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 182,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 5,299.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 1,698,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,471,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,136,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert C. Griffin sold 11,133 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $167,885.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,728.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 125,408 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $2,367,703.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,432 shares of company stock worth $4,667,465. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

