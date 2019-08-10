Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $119.12. 74,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,280. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $122.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

