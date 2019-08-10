Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 151,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,137,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.49. 31,854,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,408,076. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $195.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

