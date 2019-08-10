Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 885 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 6.0% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 257,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 72.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,184. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

