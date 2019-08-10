Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 10,926 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,626,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,820,000 after purchasing an additional 263,335 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,161,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after purchasing an additional 226,748 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $4,871,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $2,802,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,964 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 224,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,792. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57.

