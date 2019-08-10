Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 996.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 246,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 223,890 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 323,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,190,000 after buying an additional 150,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. 157,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,579. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.