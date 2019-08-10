Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $363,000 in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 71,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 35,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,609. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $26.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.