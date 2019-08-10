Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $663,000 Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 785,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SYSCO from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

SYY traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,530. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

