Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 157.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,344,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930,110 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 40,232,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,157,207. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

