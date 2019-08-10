Washington Trust Bank Has $859,000 Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $206.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.46.

V stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,847. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $184.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.57. The stock has a market cap of $347.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

