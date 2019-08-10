Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.61.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $540,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.