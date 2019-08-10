W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GRA. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $513.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other W. R. Grace & Co news, insider Force Andrew Hudson La III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.04 per share, for a total transaction of $276,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William C. Dockman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.21 per share, with a total value of $68,210.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $591,721.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,688,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,929,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,032,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,543,000 after buying an additional 67,442 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

